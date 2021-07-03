Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 101,789 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,789 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $39,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Realty Income by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Realty Income by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 159,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

