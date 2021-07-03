Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $48.14 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,677 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $48,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

