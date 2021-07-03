Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $34.66 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $34,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.