Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $44,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,186,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $270.91 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $169.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

