Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 73,041 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $57,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 316.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,328 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 82.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,914,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,811,000 after acquiring an additional 864,955 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 11.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

