Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $30,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $134.35 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

