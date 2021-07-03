PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTNDY opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.