Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,891,000 after purchasing an additional 50,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $170.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.01. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.04 and a 12-month high of $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

