Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 279 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.99. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $737.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.