Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 149,700 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

