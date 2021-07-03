Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $23.00 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

