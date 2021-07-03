Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 5,163 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.39.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

