Project Pai Hits Market Capitalization of $24.55 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $24.55 million and approximately $441,182.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,758,686,090 coins and its circulating supply is 1,555,595,289 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

