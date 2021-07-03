Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Premier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Premier by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after purchasing an additional 115,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Premier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,334,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

