Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,039.09% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

