Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Power REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Power REIT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 48.46, a quick ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

