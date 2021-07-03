Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $246.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -924.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.