Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POR. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:POR opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,206,000 after purchasing an additional 147,379 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after purchasing an additional 109,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

