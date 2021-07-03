POA Market Cap Hits $7.77 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, POA has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $40,132.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,154,083 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
