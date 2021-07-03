Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 144,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $532,415.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354,825 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 359,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,577,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

