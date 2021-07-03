Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.58.

PLTK opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.25. Playtika has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

