PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PJT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 92,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,510. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.