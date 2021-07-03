PIXEL (PXL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,651.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 91% lower against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.74 million and $2,651.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,667.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.06 or 0.01468428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00424835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004018 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

