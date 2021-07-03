Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Simmons First National in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3,575.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 165.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

