Piper Sandler Comments on Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $95,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.