Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 45,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,246. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

