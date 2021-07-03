Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 45,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,246. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $15.34.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.