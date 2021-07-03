PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE:PKO opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.98.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
