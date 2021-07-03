PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PKO opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

