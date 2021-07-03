Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PIRS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.66 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $231.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,183 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

