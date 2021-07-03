Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
PIRS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.66 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $231.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,183 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
