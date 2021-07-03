Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 277.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

