Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,253 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $40,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

