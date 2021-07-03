PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of PHXHF stock remained flat at $$3.61 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
