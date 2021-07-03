PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of PHXHF stock remained flat at $$3.61 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

