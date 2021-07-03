Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.61. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

