Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.40. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 63,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.26.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

