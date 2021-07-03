PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.42.

NYSE:PKI opened at $155.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $98.74 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

