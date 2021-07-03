Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $313.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $135,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.53. 81,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,605. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,709.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.47. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

