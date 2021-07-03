Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.45 Million

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post $104.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.90 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $45.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $397.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $398.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $446.65 million, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $478.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $967.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 433.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

