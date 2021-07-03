Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $140.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Wedbush cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $121.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

