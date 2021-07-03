Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $19,183,507.32 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Cortese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $11,861,412.90.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $4,000,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $4,715,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $121.60 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.