PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.91. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

