Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 4,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,372,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 227,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

