Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Update

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patriot Transportation during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PATI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. 2,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541. The company has a market cap of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.11 and a beta of 0.35. Patriot Transportation has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 0.86%.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

