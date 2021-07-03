ParkinGo Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.45 million and $707.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,580.01 or 1.00026810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00034019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008014 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.