Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.38. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$21.10, with a volume of 660,571 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXT. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.2700002 earnings per share for the current year.

Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

