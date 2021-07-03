Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $226.90

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 226.90 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 226.80 ($2.96), with a volume of 53156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.30 ($2.87).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Pao Novatek Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

