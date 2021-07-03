PancakeSwap Price Tops $13.72 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.72 or 0.00039586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $259.67 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00053792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 510.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.84 or 0.00746722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 190,464,871 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

