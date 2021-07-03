Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $208,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,484,000.

Shares of PGRWU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

