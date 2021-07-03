Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $81,000 Position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFTR opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

