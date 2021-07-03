Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,811 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,811 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 29,111 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $15,240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CIM opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

