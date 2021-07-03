Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,850 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $4,774,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DraftKings by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in DraftKings by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.02.

DKNG opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.