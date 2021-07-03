Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 11.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,821,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCHG opened at $9.85 on Friday. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

